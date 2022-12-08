Immortals Of Aveum Announced At The 2022 Game Awards

Immortals of Aveum, a new game from Ascendant Studios, was announced via a launch trailer at The 2022 Game Awards. The new game combines first-person combat with magic, resulting in an ethereal, eye-catching aesthetic.

Helmed by Dead Space creative director Bret Robbins, Ascendant Studios has been working on the game for several years.

"I founded Ascendant Studios to make original and epic games, and here we are, four years later, about to finish our first one," Robbins said in a recent press release. "What started as a crazy, exciting idea has grown into a crazy, exciting triple-A game. I chose EA as our publishing partner because we know they’ll help Immortals of Aveum reach the biggest audience possible. I'm thrilled to have the expertise and resources of EA backing us and I can’t wait for everyone to play!

Not much is currently known about EA's new single-player, story-driven experience, but the trailer shows off a colorful, Skyrim-esque world of might and magic. The game's release date has not been announced, though the trailer confirmed players will get their hands on this mystical new adventure when it releases on Playstation 5, Xbox X|S, and PC sometime in 2023.