Immortals: Fenyx Rising Lost Gods DLC Release Date Is April 22

The next DLC for Immortals Fenyx Rising--The Lost Gods--will release on April 22 across console, PC, and streaming, Ubisoft has announced.

The DLC, which is the third piece of story content for the RPG, focuses on the character Ash and the gameplay switches up the look to be from an "overhead, god's eye perspective."

"Ash's mission is to travel to a new land, the Pyrite Island, to find and reunite the gods who left Olympos in a huff after a falling-out with Zeus," reads a line from the DLC's description. "These 'lost gods,' including Poseidon and Hades, will all need to be convinced to return to the Pantheon and restore balance to the world. Naturally, there are plenty of monsters standing between them and Ash, which players can dispatch using a new, brawler-inspired combat system."

While you have to wait a bit longer to play The Lost Gods, a "primer" quest is out now in the northeast part of the Golden Isle. This quest gives you a "preview" of the DLC and offers up some rewards that can be carried forward to the DLC when it releases.

The Lost Gods releases April 22 for Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X}S, Xbox One, PC, Stadia, and Amazon Luna. A free demo for the game is available.

As mentioned, The Lost Gods is the third story expansion for Immortals: Fenyx Rising, following Myths of the Eastern Realm and A New God.