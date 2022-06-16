If You're Interested In Raspberry Pi And Robotics, This Bundle Will Get You Started

If you have an interest in robotics (either as a career change or hobby), consider checking out this discounted Raspberry Pi and Robotics Bundle, which offers 39 hours of beginner lessons for just $50. Coursework spans topics such as building a security camera to teaching robots to avoid obstacles--and they should all give you a solid foundation to continue your education.

The Ultimate Raspberry Pi and ROS Robotics Developer Super Bundle includes 15 different lessons, but the first one you’ll want to dive into is Raspberry Pi Essentials and Extras. This short course runs for just an hour but gives you a broad understanding of the technology and how to start tinkering with its parts. Later on, you’ll learn how to connect Arduino to Raspberry Pi before checking out an eclectic mix of coursework that covers several areas of interest. Here’s a closer look at all 15 courses that come with this bundle:

Raspberry Pi Essentials and Extras

Learn ROS2 and Migrate Your ROS Projects

Connect and Interface Raspberry Pi with Arduino

Raspberry Pi 4 Essentials: Learn More in Less Time

Build Your Own Dustbin using Raspberry Pi

Internet of Things with Python and Raspberry Pi

Hands on Zigbee Using Raspberry Pi

The Complete Raspberry Pi Bootcamp

Make a Smart Mirror Using Raspberry Pi

Build Your Own GPS Tracking System with Raspberry Pi

Obstacle Avoiding Robot with Raspberry Pi

ROS2 for Beginners

Introduction to Asus Tinker Board 2020

Getting Started with NodeMCU (ESP8266) Step by Step

Build a Smart Security Camera for Raspberry Pi

One of the great things about this bundle is the mixture of instructors. Instead of all lessons coming from a single source, you’ll get to hear different perspectives from different experts, with at least eight different instructors providing coursework for the bundle. You’ll also benefit from lifetime access to the content, letting you dive in for a refresher years down the line.