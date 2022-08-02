If You Like Documentaries, You Should Check Out This Streaming Service Deal

Curiosity Stream is a streaming platform that gives you access to a variety of science, technology, and nature documentaries. It’s essentially Netflix, but instead of Stranger Things and The Witcher, you’re getting educational talks from Michio Kaku and David Attenborough. Curiosity Stream is a unique service, and one that typically runs $20 a year for an annual plan--but right now you can snag a lifetime subscription for just $180.

This Curiosity Stream Lifetime Subscription gives you unlimited access to HD documentaries across all of your devices. You’ll gain access to thousands of hours of footage across topics such as Science, History, Technology, Nature, and more, making this the perfect streaming platform for fans of the History and Discovery channel. New content is added weekly, so there should always be something for you to watch at the end of the day.

One of the featured new shows on Curiosity Stream is Planet of Treasures, which takes viewers on a globe-trotting journey to UNESCO World Heritage Sites as your guide takes a closer look at incredible places scattered across Earth. Or you can dive into a documentary about the future of self-driving vehicles and the impact they’ll have on humanity.

Curiosity Stream won’t be for everyone, but if you’re interested in science and nature documentaries, no doubt there are a lot of great shows and films to dive into. And with a lifetime membership now available for $180, its catalog is definitely worth a closer look.