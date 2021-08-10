ID@Xbox Twitch Showcase Roundup: All The Big News, Trailers, And Announcements

Microsoft's second-ever ID@Xbox stream focusing on indie games was held today, and it showcased more than two dozen games from a variety of studios. The event brought new game announcements, interviews with developers, trailers, and details on games you can play right now.

One of the big surprise-launches was Sam & Max Save the World Remastered, which is out now on console. The game was developed by Skunkape Games and has the blessing of series creator Steve Purcell, according to Microsoft. The episodic game previously launched in December 2020 for PC and Nintendo Switch.

The broadcast also brought news that Project Moon's Library of Ruina is also out today across console and the cloud through Xbox Game Pass. In this game you invite guests to a library and then do battle with them.

Another notable announcement from the event was that a demo for Aeon Drive from developer 2awesome Studios has arrived for Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S. The demo lets players check out some of the cyberpunk environments and get a feel for the action-platformer that incorporates speedrunning elements, too. The full game is slated to release later this year.

The game Lab Rat from developer Chump Squad was also shown off during the event and given a 2022 release date on console and PC. This satirical adventure game has you playing as a lab rat, of sorts, throughout more than 100 "satisfying and genre-bending" puzzles. A beta for the game is available here.

The skateboarding game OlliOlli World was showcased during the broadcast, too, and reconfirmed for release later this year. Additionally, the game Spacelines From the Far Out from developer Coffenauts is headed to Xbox and PC this fall, but you can try a demo right now on Xbox. You play as the manager of an intergalactic travel company and must help your passengers arrive safely and with as little barf as possible.

The unique-looking game The Big Con from Mighty Yell Studios was on display as well. You play a teenage con artist in this '90s-set game that has you choosing disguises, picking pockets, and otherwise being a nuisance. The game also got a release date for console and PC: August 31.

Microsoft's broadcast also included the announcement that Stardew Valley will come to Xbox Game Pass at some point in the future.

The full list of games shown during the ID@Xbox broadcast is below. You can also see a roundup of the titles coming to Xbox Game Pass.

All The Games From ID@Xbox's August 10 Showcase

Aeon Drive (2awesome studios)

Anvil (Action Square)

Aragami 2 (Lince Works) -- Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Button City (Subliminal)

Evil Genius 2 (Rebellion Interactive) -- Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Inked (Byte Dance)

Inkulinati (Yaza Games)

Lab Rat (Chump Squad)

Library of Ruina (Project Moon) -- Coming to Xbox Game Pass

Lightyear Frontier (Frame Break)

Loot River (Straka Studio)

Mad Streets (Craftshop Arts)

OlliOlli World (Private Label)

Pathfinder Wrath of the Righteous (Owlcat)

Planet of Lana (Wishfully)

Project Wingman (Meowza Games)

Pupparazzi (Kitfox Games) -- Coming to Xbox Game Pass

RPG Time (Deskworks)

Sable (Shedworks)

Sam & Max Save the World Remastered (Skunkape Games)

She Dreams Elsewhere (Studio Zevere)

Solace State (Vivid Foundry)

Soup Pot (Chikon Club)

Spacelines From the Far Out (Coffenauts)

Stardew Valley (Concerned Ape) -- Coming to Xbox Game Pass

The Big Con (Mighty Yell Studios)

The Vale: Shadow of the Crown (Falling Squirrel)

The Wandering Village (Stray Fawn)

Microsoft's next big event is its Gamescom briefing on August 24 which promises in-depth updates on upcoming games and more.