ID@Xbox Showcase Twitch Stream: How To Watch And What To Expect
There will be more than 100 games featured during this indie-focused Xbox stream.
Microsoft is giving independent games the spotlight with today's livestreamed ID@Xbox Showcase. You'll get a look at over 100 games, including debuts of new gameplay and trailers from 25. They include very small teams as well as slightly bigger projects, and there will also be an update on STALKER 2. Here's how to watch and what to expect.
How To Watch ID@Xbox Showcase
The ID@Xbox Showcase will only be streamed on Twitch, as Xbox partnered with the company for the event. It starts at 9 AM PT / noon ET today, March 26. If you don't want to watch it on Twitch itself, we've also embedded the Xbox channel's stream above, so you can catch all the news and information right here.
What To Expect
ID@Xbox Showcase will feature game announcements from several companies already confirmed. These include:
- DrinkBox Studios
- Curve Digital
- Dear Villagers
- Devolver Digital
Other games confirmed to appear include The Ascent, The Wild at Heart, Voidtrain, and Exo One, and there will also be interviews with developers as well as free code giveaways.
Xbox Game Pass has become a huge part of Microsoft's strategy across Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, and we'll get announcements on indie games headed to the service during the stream as well. We expect a few surprises, as is usually the case with these kind of events, so don't miss out on your chance to hear the latest news and possibly grab some free games.
