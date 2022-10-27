Iconic Sega Developer Rieko Kodama Has Died At 58

Rieko Kodama, lead developer on classic Sega titles like Skies of Arcadia, has been confirmed to have died at the age of 58 after fans spotted a memorial message in the Sega Mega Drive Mini 2.

As reported by IGN, fans noticed that in the staff credits of the Mega Drive Mini 2 there was a message that reads, "In memory of Rieko Kodama." As news of her death hadn't previously been reported, a fan asked Sega producer Yosuke Okunari if this was in fact the case, which he confirmed. "As you understand it," Okunari responded to the question. "We respected her."

Sega later confirmed that Kodama died in May, but couldn't provide any more details out of respect for the privacy for her family. Sega of Japan also told IGN that, "We pray that the deceased will rest in peace, and we offer our gratitude for her enormous contributions to Sega."

Kodama, who was also known as Phoenix Rie, contributed to a huge range of games during her time at Sega. She was hired at the company in 1984, contributing art to Champion Boxing, and went on to do the same for titles like Sonic the Hedgehog and the original Phantasy Star. Kodama later directed titles like Phantasy Star IV, though is probably best known as the producer of cult-classic JRPG Skies of Arcadia and the 7th Dragon series.

The pioneer of game development was known as the "first lady of RPGs," and won the Pioneer Award at GDC in 2019, an award that honors breakthrough tech and game design milestones.