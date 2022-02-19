Iconic Horror Director John Carpenter Shares His Thoughts On Horizon Forbidden West

Acclaimed horror movie director John Carpenter has shared his thoughts on Sony's recently released Horizon Forbidden West--and he is a fan of the game and Ashly Burch in particular.

Burch portrays Aloy in the game. Carpenter said Burch "triumphs as Aloy" in the sequel. As for the game in general, the Halloween director said Forbidden West is "the new sumptuous, epic action game."

Thank you, John!! 🙏🏼 — Ashly Burch (@ashly_burch) February 19, 2022

Carpenter commenting on new video games is actually on-brand. Before this, Carpenter shared his thoughts on Halo Infinite, calling it a "fun shooter" with "immense beautiful production design." He said it was the "best of the Halo series."

For more, check out GameSpot's Horizon Forbidden West review and what other critics think. The 2017 game, Horizon Zero Dawn, sold 2.6 million copies in its first two weeks on its way to selling more than 20 million over its lifetime.