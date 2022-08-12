Iconic Game Developer Sunsoft Is Back From Hiatus And Ready To Show Off New Games On August 18

Veteran Japanese developer Sunsoft is making a comeback and has announced that it'll be showing off new games being developed under its banner at an upcoming showcase on August 18.

The studio, which became famous for developing numerous cult-classic games through the 1980s and 1990s, has largely been dormant since the release of Dark Eclipse for PSVR and Shanghai Refresh on the Switch in 2018.

"Although we have been quiet for some time, many things have been happening behind the scenes," general manager Yuichi Ochi said. "We are very excited to be able to finally share our vision for the rebirth of Sunsoft with fans old and new."

The Sunsoft showcase will be livestreamed on the company's YouTube channel at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET on August 18. Amongst the many games that it published and developed, Sunsoft had big arcade hits such as Route 16 and Arabian in the '80s, and its tie-in game to the 1989 Batman film is still fondly remembered as one of the better dark knight games of the era.

With Gamescom around the corner, August is shaping up to be a busy month for game reveals and updates. The Geoff Keighley-hosted Gamescom Opening Night Live will have 30 world-premiere announcements when it kicks off on August 23, there'll be an Xbox Gamescom livestream from August 25, and an indie-focused showcase will go live on August 26.