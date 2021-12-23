I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream Is Free On GOG Until Christmas Day

If you're a fan of free retro PC games, then Christmas has come early as digital distribution site GOG is handing out I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream as a freebie until December 25. Adapted from a short story written by acclaimed author Harlan Ellison, the game is a disturbing journey to the center of the planet, where humanity's last survivors have been imprisoned and kept alive for over a century by the sadistic supercomputer AM.

Each of the game's five characters have their own dark secrets that you'll need to uncover. There are plenty of mysteries to solve in this point-and-click cult-classic from 1995, and if you fail to escape from the lair of AM, you'll discover in horrifying detail why the game has such a weird title.

As a GOG product, I Have No Mouth And I Must Scream also comes with a few extras such as digital scans of the original manual, a short documentary on how it was made, and the original soundtrack that was produced by John Ottman, the composer behind the hit film The Cable Guy. It's a great soundtrack that's playing when Jim Carrey torments Ben Stiller.

The game itself is possibly the least Christmas-like experience you can have, a depressing and nihilistic tale of survival where you'll regularly need to make terrible moral choices as you attempt to evade AM's computer clutches. If you'd prefer less disturbing content in your gaming library, you can also check out the Epic Games Store, which is handing out a free game every two days.

On the sales side of gaming, there's no shortage of good deals on right now. The Epic Games Store has sales and coupons, the Steam Winter Sale has kicked off, Fanatical has some solid discounts, the Xbox Countdown sale is in full swing, and Sony's annual PlayStation Holiday Sale has begun.