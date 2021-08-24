I Am Fish Launches September 16, Coming To Xbox Game Pass On Day One

I Am Fish, the next game from the developers of I Am Bread, will launch on September 16, and it'll be available day one on Xbox Game Pass.

Developer Bossa Studios and publisher Curve Digital announced today that I Am Fish will be release on Steam, Xbox, and Xbox Game Pass on September 16. A release for Switch or PlayStation has not been announced.

I Am Fish takes place in the same shared universe as I Am Bread and Surgeon Simulator. The publisher says the game goes to some "dark places" and innovates on the "fish out of water" story with some of its own unique elements in the physics-based action-adventure platformer genre.

"Appearances can be deceiving, and the charming setting of I Am Fish can fool the unprepared with its numerous brutally fish-cious ways to turn our four piscine pals into dried-out husks of their former selves. Players will need to skillfully swim, fly, roll, and chomp their way through the many hazards within Barnardshire ... and beyond!" reads a line from the wacky-sounding game's description.

Bossa Studios lead game designer Luke Williams said I Am Fish began as an internal prototype that employees reacted positively to, so it was developed into a full game.

"For the full game, we knew we wanted to expand it beyond just a fish in a bowl, both mechanically and thematically. I think players will enjoy seeing the precarious situations these fish will get into!" Williams said.

As different types of fish with their own unique abilities, players will cross roads, sneak through a nightclub, swim through sewers filled with hypodermic needles, and try to not get eaten by hungry animals.

I Am Fish offers "faster performance" on Xbox Series X|S, and it has "custom water rendering" across platforms. The game was built using the Unity engine. The game launches September 16 for $20 USD/ €20/ £16.