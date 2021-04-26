Mortal Kombat Review Where Is Xur CoD Patch Notes Mortal Kombat Movie Easter Eggs Warzone Nuke Event Nier Replicant Review

Hyrule Warriors Ships 3.7 Million Copies, Sets New Record

Koei Tecmo's collaboration with Nintendo continues to pay off, as Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity sales remain firm and steady.

Koei Tecmo ended 2020 on a high note thanks to Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity being a smash-hit for the Japanese company, and several months into 2021 the game has continued to earn more sales. The Musou game--which is already Koei Tecmo's single best-selling game in its genre--has shipped 3.7 million units as of March 31, 2021.

According to the rest of the publisher's end-of-fiscal year financial results, net sales and operating income grew tremendously year-on-year. Atelier Ryza 2: Lost Legends & The Secret Fairy managed to ship over 360,000 copies and the company plans to create a new best-selling IP for consoles and PC. Koei Tecmo's other ambitious goals for the future include creating new smartphone games capable of generating over $9 million in revenue every month, expanding its global business, and eventually becoming the "number one digital entertainment company in the world."

The team-up with Nintendo on the Zelda Musou spin-off has also motivated the publisher to sign more deals with other companies to create similar projects, and it has a five-year development plan in place to create a large game.

Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity will likely continue to sell more units as more content for the game was revealed during Nintendo's February 2021 Direct presentation. An Expansion Pass, which will introduce new weapons, characters, stages, and more to the game.

June will see the first part of this content arrive, while part two will be released in November and will add "new character vignettes" as well as more stages, characters, and battle skills.

