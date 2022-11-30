HyperX Headsets, Keyboards, Mice, And More Discounted At Best Buy

Cyber Monday deals have largely disappeared, but Best Buy is giving you another chance to score HyperX gear with some of the best prices of 2022. Whether you’re in the market for a new keyboard, headset, gaming mouse, or anything in between, a surprising number of HyperX products are on sale at Best Buy.

Headsets are the main attraction of the HyperX event, as more than a dozen are listed with a price cut. This includes the affordable CloudX Stinger Core Wired Gaming Headset, which is down to just $20 from its usual $40. One of the biggest discounts is for the premium CloudX Flight Wireless Gaming Headset, as it’s seeing a staggering $70 discount and is now available for $90. Offering memory foam earcups, 30 hours of runtime, a detachable microphone, and an eye-catching design, consider taking a closer look at the CloudX Flight if you’re in the market for a new headset.

Other HyperX products such as keyboards, mice, and microphones are also represented in the sale. Several variants of the Alloy Origins keyboard are up for grabs, including the Alloy Origins Core TKL for $74 (down from $100) and the Alloy Origins Wired Keyboard for $85 (down from $120). Other notable deals include a $50 discount on the QuadCast Wired Multi-Pattern USB Electret Condenser Microphone and a 50% discount on the Pulsefire Core Wired Optical Mouse.

You’ll find a list of our favorite HyperX deals below, but be sure to check out the full catalog at Best Buy if nothing catches your eye. Also, note that many of these purchases come with free digital content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II (such as a HyperX emblem and player card).

Best HyperX deals at Best Buy