The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
HyperX Gaming Headsets And Keyboards Get Big Discounts In Amazon 1-Day Sale
HyperX is the big hitter on Amazon today, discounting a huge number of its gaming headsets, keyboards, and mouse options.
HyperX makes some excellent gaming peripherals, and today, you can snag a bunch of them at some great prices. Amazon's Deal of the Day features HyperX gaming headsets, gaming keyboards, and gaming mouse options heavily, with over a dozen deals to consider. The deals only last until the end of the day, however, so you'll want to pick up anything you're interested in before the price goes back up.
We've selected some of the best deals and listed them below, but be sure to check out the sale at Amazon for the full slate of discounts. And if you're looking for more recommendations, check out our guides on the best gaming mouse, best gaming keyboard, and best gaming headset.
HyperX Cloud gaming headset
$55 (was $70)
The Cloud is HyperX's most iconic gaming headset, and right now, you can get it at a sweet price. Both the PlayStation- and Xbox-branded versions are on sale, but either will work with both platforms. They connect to your controller via 3.5mm cable and boast a sturdy aluminum frame.
HyperX Cloud Flight gaming headset
$100 (was $140)
If you're looking for a wireless headset, the Cloud Flight is an excellent option from HyperX. It boasts 2.4GHz connectivity, 30 hours battery life, and LED lighting. It works with PS5, PS4, and PC.
HyperX Pulsefire Dart gaming mouse
$70 (was $100)
The HyperX Pulsefire Dart is an excellent wireless gaming mouse that's packed with 50 hours of battery life--or 90 if you turn the LED lighting off. It features seamless Qi charging as well, making it easy to just place your mouse on a charging base and have it recharge when you're not using it.
HyperX Pulsefire Raid gaming mouse
$40 (was $60)
If you prefer wired options, the Pulsefire Raid is a similarly solid gaming mouse that boasts 11 programmable buttons and customizable RGB lighting. It also has a similar shape to the Pulsefire Dart if that's what you're looking for.
HyperX Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard
$65 (was $90)
The smaller, tenkeyless Alloy Origins Core gaming keyboard is a great tool for competitive gamers. It's got a solid aluminum body adorned with clicky HyperX Red key switches, each of which is RGB-lit and customizable.
HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard
$35 (was $50)
Mechanical keyboards can be quite loud due to their clicky keys, but there are some quieter options. The Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard is one of those, and while it has subtle key switches, its RGB lighting and light bar are quite flashy.
More Tech Picks From GameSpot
- The Best 4K TVs For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Monitor For PS5 And Xbox Series X In 2021
- Best Gaming Chair For 2021: Top Chairs For PC And Console Gaming
- + Show More More Tech Picks From GameSpot Links (5)
- Best Cheap Gaming Monitors For 2021
- Best PC Gaming Headset Of 2021: HyperX, SteelSeries, And More
- The Best Nintendo Switch Controllers You Can Buy
- The Best VR Headsets In 2020
- Best Webcams 2020: Top Picks For Streaming On Twitch And YouTube
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation