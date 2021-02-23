HyperX Alloy Origins 60 Gaming Keyboard Available To Buy Now

HyperX has released its latest gaming keyboard, a new 60% design called the Alloy Origins 60. Equipped with HyperX's own mechanical switches, the Alloy Origins 60 costs $100, and while it's not yet available at retailers, you can buy it from HyperX directly. While its small size may make it seem delicate at first, it boasts a solid aluminum body.

HyperX Alloy Origins 60 gaming keyboard $100 The HyperX Alloy Origins 60 comes with double-shot PBT keycaps that feature secondary functions printed on the bottom of specific keys. Each key is also RBG lit and can be customized in HyperX's Ngenuity software. The keyboard comes with three on-board profiles that you can save your settings to. See at HyperX

In addition to the keys on the actual keyboard itself, each Alloy Origins 60 comes with a keycap puller and additional keycaps, including a special space bar that looks like Damascus steel. The Alloy Origins 60 also features a detachable, braided USB-C to USB-A cable, which makes it easy to pick up and take with you if you travel a lot with a laptop or play at tournaments or LAN parties.

