Hyper Scape Servers Are Shutting Down April 28, Ubisoft Says

Ubisoft has announced that it will be shutting down the servers and ending development on Hyper Scape, its free-to-play battle royale game, on April 28.

"We set out to create a vertical, close-quarters, and fast-paced shooter experience and we are extremely grateful to our community for joining us on our journey. We will be taking key learnings from this game into future products," Ubisoft said in a statement.

Ubisoft continued, "To the Hyper Scape community, thank you for your passion and dedication to the world of Neo Arcadia both inside and outside of the game. Your devotion to the game we built will always be cherished."

A message regarding the future of Hyper Scape: https://t.co/IUhzJsSm9I pic.twitter.com/8HplpcqdCY — Hyper Scape (@HyperScapeGame) January 27, 2022

Hyper Scape launched in August 2020. The game's third and final season was released back in March 2021, but the game hasn't had any substantial updates since then. It also struggled to find an audience on Twitch, despite being closely integrated with the platform. Viewers could interact with the game, such as being able to vote on where a match takes place or what kinds of modifiers would be turned on.

In GameSpot's Hyper Scape review, Jordan Ramee said, "Hyper Scape is an okay battle royale game. The game has solid weapons and hero-like Hack abilities, but you're at the mercy of being lucky enough to get what you need to have a higher chance of winning."

Hyper Scape is available to play until the end of April on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.