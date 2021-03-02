Hyper Scape Season 3 Trailer Reveals New Map Changes

Ubisoft has released a new trailer for Hyper Scape, its free-to-play battle royale. The trailer showcases how the game's map will evolve for Season 3, which begins March 11.

At the start of Season 3, in-game map Neo Arcadia will transform into Neo Arcadia 2.0. This expands the overall size of certain landmarks and implements new types of traversal spaces, such as boats anchored in a river that allow you to bunny hop from one shore to the other and tunnels carved into rocky terrain that add brand-new chokepoints.

The corruption at the center of the map will also erupt to infect the immediate area, twisting the environment in unnatural ways. This will likely add a bit more of a challenge to navigating the most central zones of Neo Arcadia 2.0. In the trailer, you can see how areas of the train tracks have been destroyed, as have certain buildings.

In GameSpot's Hyper Scape review, I wrote, "Hyper Scape is an okay battle royale game. The game has solid weapons and hero-like Hack abilities, but you're at the mercy of being lucky enough to get what you need to have a higher chance of winning. The battleground doesn't help in this regard, since it's difficult to know where you're going and make a plan about where to loot next without stopping to open the map. At least the individual moments in Hyper Scape are fun. A match could be ruined by the randomness working against you, but that doesn't stop moments like turning into a ball and trying to out bounce three enemy balls any less fun in how ridiculously silly it is."