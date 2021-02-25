FF7 Remake PS5 CoD Patch Notes Xbox Live Down PS5 State Of Play Announcements Fortnite Scan Server Fortnite Purple Pool

Hyper Light Drifter Studio Gives Us Closer Look At Solar Ash Gameplay

We got a closer look at gameplay for Solar Ash, the next game from Hyper Light Drifter developer, coming to PS4 and PS5 this year.

One of the many games showcased during PlayStation's State of Play was Solar Ash, the follow up from Heart Machine, the creators of Hyper Light Drifter. We got a closer look at its gameplay which emphasized its movement system and combat, as well as a bit of insight into the premise.

Creator Alx Preston said that the game focuses on speed and fluidity with some platforming elements. The main character, Ray, glides across the environment as if she's skating across the colorful lo-fi world, and uses a grappling hook for platforming elements. Combat is also simple, but challenges do ramp up throughout the game.

Solar Ash is set to launch sometime this year for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. For more on the recent reveals, be sure to catch our State of Play recap.

