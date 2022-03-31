Hyper Light Breaker Announced For Early Access Release in 2023

Developer Heart Machine and publisher Gearbox have announced Hyper Light Breaker, a follow-up to 2016's Hyper Light Drifter.

This game takes place in the Overgrowth, a new place in the Hyper Light universe filled with big biomes and monsters. Hyper Light Breaker is a rouge-lite and the player's goal is to overthrow the Abyss King.

Where Hyper Light Drifter was a 2D isometric game, Breaker is fully 3D, and players can wall-dash, hoverboard, and glide across ever-changing environments. Hyper Light Breaker will also feature co-op as well. The game enters Early Access on Steam sometime in Spring 2023, but no other platforms have been announced yet. Heart Machine's previous project, Solar Ash, launched in December 2021 for PC and PlayStation 5.

In GameSpot's Hyper Light Drifter review, Kevin Vanord said, "As stunning as it is, Hyper Light Drifter's greatest triumph isn't in the story that it tells, but in the stories that it doesn't. I don't know this place's entire history, but its desolate elegance inspires me to fill in the gaps myself."