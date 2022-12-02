Hyenas Alpha Test Begins Today On PC, Here's How To Sign Up
The team-based shooter from Creative Assembly and Sega kicks off its next alpha test.
Hyenas, the upcoming shooter from Creative Assembly, isn't set to launch until 2023, but some PC players can jump into the game starting today, December 2, through an alpha.
A alpha--which is an early, unfinished version--is starting December 2 at 1 PM PT / 4 PM ET. It runs through the same time on Sunday, December 4. The alpha lets players test the newest publicly available version of the game, alpha 1.10, which includes improved UI and HUD, along with controller updates and end-of-match changes, compared to an earlier alpha.
People in the US, Canada, EU, and Brazil can sign up for the Hyenas alpha test on the game's website.
Those chosen for the alpha test, which is available only on PC, are required to sign a non-disclosure agreement stating. Creative Assembly also noted that the system requirements are pretty high right now, but the team continues to optimize with the aim of lowering the specs over time. If your PC is older than five years, it probably cannot run Hyenas right now, the studio said.
Hyenas minimum alpha spec:
- OS: Windows 7
- Processor: Quad core processor running at 2.5 Ghz
- RAM: 10GB
- VRAM: 4GB
- DirectX: 12
- Drive Space: ~31GB
Hyenas recommended alpha spec:
- OS: 64bit Windows 10
- Processor: Any 6th Gen Intel processor, or any Ryzen 1000 series or above
- RAM: 16GB
- VRAM: 6GB – Nvidia 1660 or AMD 5600 XT or Vega 556
- DirectX: 12
- Drive Space: ~31GB
Hyenas is a departure of sorts from what fans have come to expect from Creative Assembly. The UK-based studio is best known for the Total War strategy game series. It also developed Alien: Isolation and worked with Microsoft on Halo Wars 2.
A team-based shooter, Hyenas sees players robbing high-tech vaults on massive space freighters and then escaping the scene of the crime. While the Hyenas alpha is available only on PC, the full game will come to Xbox and PlayStation systems in 2023.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation