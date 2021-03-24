Hunting Simulator 2's Next-Gen Update Delivers 4K/60FPS Gameplay, New DLC Out This Week

Hunting Simulator 2's next-gen updates are now available, boosting the game to up to 4K/60fps on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Additionally, developer Neopica announced that the game's latest DLC pack, A Ranger's Life, will release on all platforms this week.

Publisher Nacon released an overview trailer for Hunting Simulator 2's next-gen update, which showcases some of the nice-looking environments that are enhanced on the new consoles. The update is available on Xbox Series S as well, but presumably it can't reach 4K on that system.

In the Ranger's Life DLC, you become a park ranger and are challenged with completing missions throughout the Colorado wilderness. These including rescuing animals, collecting samples, and controlling invasive species. Throughout all of this, your dog is by your side.

The Ranger's Life DLC launches on Thursday, March 25 across all platforms. This includes PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC, as well as PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

In other hunting game news, Just Cause sister studio Expansive Worlds' hunting game, The Hunter, has added DLC that brings a bloodhound dog to the game to help you hunt.