The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Hundreds Of Steam Games Discounted In New PC Game Sale
Deathloop, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Doom Eternal, and hundreds more are now available at great low prices.
Green Man Gaming's Icon Sale is slashing prices on hundreds of games until April 29, including Fallout 76, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Deathloop, and more. The sale revolves around offering "iconic games at iconic prices," so you'll find a deep catalog filled with some great games.
The Elder Scrolls Online is gearing up for the High Isle expansion later this year, but today you can pick up the previous Blackwood expansion for just $14. The DLC brings you to the swampy lands of Leyawiin as you investigate a series of political murders and stop a daedric invasion. It also includes the base game and all chapters prior to Blackwood--giving you years worth of content to explore.
Elden Ring might be the hottest game of the year so far, but if you're done with it or just want something more affordable, consider picking up the Code Vein Deluxe Edition. This Soulslike gives you plenty of deadly bosses to face off against, and the key to victory is fast reflexes, pattern memorization, and a lot of patience.
It's gone on sale quite a few times this year, but Deathloop is more than worth a purchase at $25. It walked away with our Game of the Year 2021 award, thanks to tight gunplay, a gripping timeloop narrative, and fantastic art direction.
More than 500 products are on sale, so be sure to check out the full catalog. We've also highlighted a few of our favorite deals below.
The best deal at Green Man Gaming
- Assassin's Creed Valhalla -- $21 ($
60)
- BioShock: The Collection -- $10 ($
60)
- Borderlands 3 -- $13 ($
60)
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition -- $18 ($
80)
- Deathloop -- $25 ($
60)
- Doom Eternal -- $17 ($
40)
- Dragon's Dogma: Dark Arisen -- $8 ($
30)
- The Elder Scrolls Online Collection: Blackwood -- $14 ($
50)
- Fallout 76 -- $11 ($
40)
- God Eater 3 -- $8 ($
60)
- Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition -- $49 ($
90)
- Just Cause: XXL Edition -- $4 ($
30)
- Life is Strange: True Colors -- $30 ($
60)
- Mafia: Definitive Edition -- $17 ($
40)
- Ni no Kuni 2: Revenant Kingdom Prince's Edition -- $10 ($
80)
- No Man's Sky -- $30 ($
60)
- Rayman Legends -- $6 ($
30)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $26 ($
60)
- Resident Evil Village -- $26 ($
60)
- Tomb Raider: Game of the Year Edition -- $6 ($
30)
- Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration -- $6 ($
30)
- Watch Dogs: Legion -- $17 ($
60)
