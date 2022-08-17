Hundreds Of PlayStation Games On Sale For $20 Or Less

PlayStation’s latest Games Under $20 is a great way to stock up on older games you might have missed, as it’s filled with hits such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Judgment, Devil May Cry 5, and more. The discounts will stick around until August 30, giving you plenty of time to peruse its catalog and find a new title to add to your library.

Dragon Ball Z: Karkarot is getting one of the steepest discounts, as its down to just $18. The game is a no-brainer for DBZ fans, but anyone who enjoys action-adventure titles will find it to their liking. You’ll follow Goku as he trains and travels throughout the Dragon Ball Z universe, engaging in fast-paced battles along the way. Our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review gave it a 7/10, praising its gorgeous graphics and open world, although knocking it a few points for some lackluster side quests.

If you’re looking for something a bit more relaxing, consider picking up Slime Rancher, Job Simulator, or Lego Marvel Super Heroes. Each of the three titles is available for less than $15, and they offer some family-friendly fun that’s approachable for gamers of all skill levels.

The full list of discounted titles is staggering, but we’ve highlighted some of the best deals below.

Best deals on PSN