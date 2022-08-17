Hundreds Of PlayStation Games On Sale For $20 Or Less
The deals will stick around until August 30, so you've got plenty of time to cash in on the savings.
PlayStation’s latest Games Under $20 is a great way to stock up on older games you might have missed, as it’s filled with hits such as Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, Judgment, Devil May Cry 5, and more. The discounts will stick around until August 30, giving you plenty of time to peruse its catalog and find a new title to add to your library.
Dragon Ball Z: Karkarot is getting one of the steepest discounts, as its down to just $18. The game is a no-brainer for DBZ fans, but anyone who enjoys action-adventure titles will find it to their liking. You’ll follow Goku as he trains and travels throughout the Dragon Ball Z universe, engaging in fast-paced battles along the way. Our Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot review gave it a 7/10, praising its gorgeous graphics and open world, although knocking it a few points for some lackluster side quests.
If you’re looking for something a bit more relaxing, consider picking up Slime Rancher, Job Simulator, or Lego Marvel Super Heroes. Each of the three titles is available for less than $15, and they offer some family-friendly fun that’s approachable for gamers of all skill levels.
The full list of discounted titles is staggering, but we’ve highlighted some of the best deals below.
Best deals on PSN
- Alan Wake Remastered -- $18 ($
30)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection -- $20 ($
60)
- The Division 2 -- $12 ($
30)
- Detroit: Become Human -- $10 ($
20)
- Devil May Cry 5 + Vergil -- $20 ($
40)
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot -- $18 ($
60)
- Gang Beasts -- $9 ($
20)
- Job Simulator -- $13 ($
20)
- Judgment -- $20 ($
40)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes -- $5 ($
20)
- Metro Exodus -- $10 ($
30)
- Monster Hunter: World -- $15 ($
20)
- Need for Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered -- $8 ($
40)
- Risk of Rain 2 -- $6 ($
25)
- Shadow of the Colossus -- $10 ($
20)
- Slime Rancher -- $5 ($
20)
- Spelunky 2 -- $9 ($
20)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy -- $14 ($
40)
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition -- $15 ($
50)
- Stranded Deep -- $9 ($
20)
- Untitled Goose Game -- $10 ($
20)
- Yakuza 0 -- $5 ($
20)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation