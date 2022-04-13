Hundreds Of PC Games Discounted During Fanatical's Easter Extravaganza

Fanatical's Easter Extravaganza is now live, offering huge discounts on hundreds of titles until April 24. Included in the sale you'll find indie hits such as Inscryption and Wasteland 3, alongside AAA blockbusters like Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village.

Several Assassin's Creed titles are on sale, but the best deal of the franchise applies to the Valhalla Complete Edition. Discounted to just $63, down from $140, you'll the base game, Wrath of Druids and The Siege of Paris expansions, along with a bunch of exclusive digital content and the recently released Dawn of Ragnarok DLC.

Monster Hunter Rise is getting its own expansion later this year in the form of Sunbreak--which is set to bring a bunch of new abilities, locations, questlines, and (most importantly) monsters. You'll need a copy of the base game to experience the action, and since it's available for just $35, now's a great time to invest in the popular title.

If you're looking for a surprise, consider picking up a few Mystery Eggs. These cost $1 each, although you can bundle 10 together for just $6. Inside you'll find a random game, and there's even a chance to find a Golden Egg worth $1000.

Be sure to check out the full sale (as some discounts end earlier than others), but we've highlighted our favorite deals below.

The best deals at Fanatical