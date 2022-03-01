Hundreds Of Games Discounted In Latest Xbox Store Sales

Several new promotions are now live on the Xbox Store, with hundreds of popular games available at great prices. Among the discounts you'll find Madden NFL 22, It Takes Two, Assassin's Creed Valhalla, and more than 100 titles that are getting at least a 50% discount.

The Electronic Arts Publisher Sale is arguably the most exciting new sale, as it includes a variety of recent releases and some favorites from years past. Scattered throughout its catalog you'll find Dragon Age: Inquisition, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, and more. Knockout City is also getting a price cut to just $9--and with it going free-to-play later this year, you'll be eligible for a bunch of in-game goodies if you buy it before season six begins.

Rounding out the other sales are titles such as Scarlet Nexus, Little Nightmares 2, Gears 5, and Ghostrunner. If you're a Black Desert fan (or have been thinking of jumping into the popular MMO), you'll find a variety of bonus packs on sale--including the Conqueror Edition, which is seeing a $60 price cut.

Hundreds of games are on sale across four different promotions, so swing by and check out the savings before the end of the week. We've highlighted some of our favorite deals below.

The best deals on Xbox Store