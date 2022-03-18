Humble "Stand With Ukraine" Bundle Offers 100 Games, Books, And Software

Humble has unveiled a new Stand with Ukraine bundle, with 100% of proceeds going to humanitarian efforts for the ongoing crisis in Ukraine. The bundle is available now through March 25, 2022, and features more than 100 games, books, and software.

The bundle includes Back 4 Blood, Metro Exodus, Satisfactory, Fable Anniversary, Spyro Reignited Trilogy, The Long Dark, and more. It also packs books like the Pathfinder 2nd Edition Core Rulebook and Warhammer Fantasy 2nd Edition Core Rulebook, along with software like GameMaker Studio 2 (12-month license), RPG Maker VX, and Unity to Music Maker EDM.

Proceeds raised through the charity bundle will be split between four charities: Razom for Ukraine, International Rescue Committee, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief. Razom for Ukraine, International Medical Corps, and Direct Relief are each providing various types of emergency medical supplies and support, while the IRC is providing aid to refugees looking to flee the country.

Russia's invasion against Ukraine has caused waves throughout the games industry, with several game studios pulling out of Russia and beginning their own private relief efforts. Other tech companies like Netflix have pulled out of Russia as well, while sanctions from America and the international community have had a severe impact on Russia's economy. This Humble bundle is the second massive charity bundle we've seen, following on the heels of a big Itch.io bundle.

For more on the crisis in Ukraine, we've compiled a list of ways you can help by donating directly to charities.