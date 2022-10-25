Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals

Resident Evil, Dying Light 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo are just some of the great games on sale at Humble.

By on

Comments

October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games.

While the spotlight is on genre heavyweights such as Resident Evil and Back 4 Blood, there are also plenty of good bargains to find on more mainstream titles as well. No Man's Sky, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Shadow Warrior 3 are good examples, but if you came here for horror, you won't be disappointed.

The horrifyingly cute Cult of the Lamb has had $5 knocked off of its regular price, the atmospheric Ghostwire: Tokyo is a steal at just $30 for its tour of Shibuya, and The Evil Within 2 is an absurd $6 on Humble. We've rounded up a bunch of the best deals below, and for more savings, check out the current Xbox Shocktober and PlayStation Halloween sales now on.

See all deals at Humble
The 28 Best Steam Deck Accessories
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

PC
GhostWire: Tokyo
Resident Evil 2
Resident Evil 3
Dying Light 2 Stay Human
Days Gone
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)