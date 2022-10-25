Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals

October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games.

While the spotlight is on genre heavyweights such as Resident Evil and Back 4 Blood, there are also plenty of good bargains to find on more mainstream titles as well. No Man's Sky, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Shadow Warrior 3 are good examples, but if you came here for horror, you won't be disappointed.

The horrifyingly cute Cult of the Lamb has had $5 knocked off of its regular price, the atmospheric Ghostwire: Tokyo is a steal at just $30 for its tour of Shibuya, and The Evil Within 2 is an absurd $6 on Humble. We've rounded up a bunch of the best deals below, and for more savings, check out the current Xbox Shocktober and PlayStation Halloween sales now on.