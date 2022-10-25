Humble Halloween Sale Features Deathly Good PC Game Deals
Resident Evil, Dying Light 2, and Ghostwire: Tokyo are just some of the great games on sale at Humble.
October is a spooky month, particularly for your wallet thanks to all the game sales currently on. Joining a number of other big names in the digital distribution scene is Humble, which has a Halloween sale on right now with some frighteningly good deals on high-profile games.
While the spotlight is on genre heavyweights such as Resident Evil and Back 4 Blood, there are also plenty of good bargains to find on more mainstream titles as well. No Man's Sky, Jurassic World Evolution 2, and Shadow Warrior 3 are good examples, but if you came here for horror, you won't be disappointed.
The horrifyingly cute Cult of the Lamb has had $5 knocked off of its regular price, the atmospheric Ghostwire: Tokyo is a steal at just $30 for its tour of Shibuya, and The Evil Within 2 is an absurd $6 on Humble. We've rounded up a bunch of the best deals below, and for more savings, check out the current Xbox Shocktober and PlayStation Halloween sales now on.
- Dying Light 2 -- $40 (
$60)
- God of War -- $40 (
$50)
- Cult of the Lamb -- $20 (
$25)
- Hollow Knight -- $8 (
$15)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $30 (
$60)
- Days Gone -- $20 (
$50)
- Back 4 Blood -- $24 (
$60)
- Resident Evil 2: Deluxe Edition -- $15 (
$50)
- Resident Evil 3 -- $12 (
$40)
- Doom VFR -- $9 (
$30)
- Doom 2016 -- $5 (
$20)
- The Evil Within 2 -- $6 (
$40)
- Inscryption -- $12 (
$20)
- World War Z: Aftermath -- $24 ($40)
- STALKER Bundle -- $14 (
$40)
- Evil Dead: The Game -- $30 (
$40)
- Aliens: Fireteam Elite -- $20 (
$30)
