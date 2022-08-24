Humble Bundle Summer Sale Features Hundreds Of PC Game Deals

If you’re looking for a new game to get you through the last few weeks of summer, Humble has you covered. The retailer is currently running a generous Summer Sale, offering big discounts on hit PC games such as Valheim, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, and more.

The Hitman 3: Deluxe Edition is getting one of the steepest discounts, down to just $36 from its usual $90. This includes the base game along with tons of digital goodies and bonus contracts to play through. If you don't need all the extras, the standard version of Hitman 3 is also available for just $24.

Tons of smaller games are represented in the sale, including Astroneer, Chivalry 2, Cuphead, and Cursed to Golf. The latter is a particular standout--it’s only getting a discount of a few bucks, but it just launched on August 18. Our review gave it a 9/10, praising it for its “elaborately designed levels” and a roguelike progression system that adds tons of replay value.

With hundreds of games getting a discount, something is bound to catch your eye. You’ll find a list of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full Humble catalog for more savings.

Best deals on Humble Store