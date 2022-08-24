Humble Bundle Summer Sale Features Hundreds Of PC Game Deals
Cyberpunk 2077, Cuphead, Death Stranding, and more are all getting big discounts.
If you’re looking for a new game to get you through the last few weeks of summer, Humble has you covered. The retailer is currently running a generous Summer Sale, offering big discounts on hit PC games such as Valheim, Cyberpunk 2077, Death Stranding, and more.
The Hitman 3: Deluxe Edition is getting one of the steepest discounts, down to just $36 from its usual $90. This includes the base game along with tons of digital goodies and bonus contracts to play through. If you don't need all the extras, the standard version of Hitman 3 is also available for just $24.
Tons of smaller games are represented in the sale, including Astroneer, Chivalry 2, Cuphead, and Cursed to Golf. The latter is a particular standout--it’s only getting a discount of a few bucks, but it just launched on August 18. Our review gave it a 9/10, praising it for its “elaborately designed levels” and a roguelike progression system that adds tons of replay value.
With hundreds of games getting a discount, something is bound to catch your eye. You’ll find a list of our favorite deals below, but be sure to check out the full Humble catalog for more savings.
Best deals on Humble Store
- Astroneer -- $15 ($
30)
- Bayonetta -- $5 ($
20)
- Chivalry 2 -- $24 (
40)
- Cuphead -- $14 ($
20)
- Cursed to Golf -- $18 ($
20)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Death Stranding: Director’s Cut -- $32 ($
40)
- Destiny 2: Legacy Collection -- $24 ($
60)
- Dying Light 2 -- $40 ($
60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($
60)
- Hitman 3: Deluxe Edition -- $36 ($
90)
- Monster Hunter Rise -- $31 ($
60)
- Red Dead Redemption 2 -- $30 ($
60)
- Rollerdrome -- $20 ($
30)
- Tales of Arise: Ultimate Edition -- $55 ($
110)
- Thymesia -- $23 ($
25)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -- $45 ($
60)
- Valheim -- $15 ($
20)
- Yakuza: Like a Dragon -- $27 (
60)
- WWE 2K22 -- $39 ($
60)
