Humble Bundle Raised More Than $30 Million In 2020, Including $8.1 Million For COVID-19

The Humble Bundle video game store, which donates a portion of sales to charity, had a gigantic year in 2020. The company announced that it raised more than $30 million in 2020, supporting 224 charities in total.

Of the $30 million, Humble Bundle raised more than $8.1 million for COVID-19 campaigns that supported charities like Direct Relief, Doctors Without Borders, Partners in Health, and the International Rescue Committee, according to GI.biz.

Another major focus for 2020 was the Australian bushfire crisis, and Humble raised $2.2 million to support the firefighting efforts there.

Humble also released a Fight for Racial Injustice bundle in June 2020 following the death of George Floyd; this bundle raised $4.6 million in one week. The storefront, which is owned by IGN, also pledged $1 million to help release new games from Black developers.

Since its founding in 2010, Humble Bundle has donated more than $176 million to charity.