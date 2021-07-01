Humble Bundle Changing How Sliders Work, Removing The Ability To Give 100% To Charity

Humble Bundle is updating how its sliders work, no longer allowing purchasers to choose to give 100% of their money to charity. In a blog post, Humble Bundle announced that the company will now have a minimum of 15% to 30% of money going to Humble, where previously any purchasers could choose to have 100% of their money go to charity using the sliders.

This comes after Humble reversed the decision to remove the sliders completely back in May, taking away the ability for people to choose how much money goes to Humble, developers/publishers, and charity. Part of the backlash to that decision was removing the ability to give 100% of the money to charity, something that is considered a staple of the platform. In the new blog post, Humble said there will continue to be some 100% charity bundles in the future, but most bundles will have a minimum amount going to the online platform.

"The PC storefront landscape has changed significantly since we first launched bundles in 2010, and we have to continue to evolve with it to stay on mission," the Humble Bundle team said. "The update will allow us to continue to offer great prices on amazing games, books, and software all while supporting important charitable initiatives with every single purchase."

The way Humble Bundle works is that the store bundles together a collection of digital games, books, or software, allowing people to pay what they want for the bundle, with different dollar amounts unlocking more items in the bundle. After that, you can choose how much of the money goes to Humble itself, the developer/publisher, and charity.

In a 2010 Ars Technica interview, Humble Bundle co-creator Jeffery Rosen said, "Even if no one donates to the developers and they give 100 percent to charity, I would consider that a success."

The addition of the minimum percent to Humble goes live in mid-July and the company said that the minimum will be clear on the store's sliders, allowing customers to still adjust how much money goes to charity while ensuring that Humble gets a cut of each purchase.