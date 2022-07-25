Humble Bundle: 9 Lego Games For Only $10
Lego Marvel's Avengers, Lego Jurassic World, Lego DC Super-Villians, and more are included in the bundle.
Humble is giving you a chance to score nine Lego games for just $10 this week, including Lego DC Super-Villains, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, and more. If you don’t want to drop $10, two cheaper tiers are also available for purchase. The deal ends July 29, giving you just a few more days to check out the savings and score some family-friendly Lego titles for cheap. All games in the bundle are offered as Steam keys.
Like all Humble Bundles, this one lets you choose your own price and decide where your money is going. Beyond Humble and WB Games, Active Minds is the charity of choice for the Lego At The Movies Bundle, which promotes mental health for young adults.
The most affordable way to get all nine games is by spending $10, although you can always spend more to help out Active Minds. The full nine-game bundle is valued at $229, making this an affordable way to add a bunch of popular Lego titles to your ever-growing Steam library. Here’s a closer look at all three tiers available and the games included with your purchase.
Spend $1
Spend $8.38
- The Lego Movie Video Game
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers
- Lego Jurassic World
Spend $10
- The Lego Movie Video Game
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2
- Lego Marvel’s Avengers
- Lego Jurassic World
- The Lego Movie 2 Video Game
- Lego Disney Pixar’s The Incredibles
- Lego DC Super-Villians
- The Lego Ninjago Movie Video Game
If you’re looking to pick up the latest Lego game, you’ll find Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga discounted across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. But if you don’t want to drop $40+ on some Lego action, Humble’s latest bundle is a fantastic option for those looking for some fun, family-friendly cooperative games to play on the couch.
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation