Humble Bundle: 9 Lego Games For Only $10

Humble is giving you a chance to score nine Lego games for just $10 this week, including Lego DC Super-Villains, Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2, Lego Marvel’s Avengers, and more. If you don’t want to drop $10, two cheaper tiers are also available for purchase. The deal ends July 29, giving you just a few more days to check out the savings and score some family-friendly Lego titles for cheap. All games in the bundle are offered as Steam keys.

Like all Humble Bundles, this one lets you choose your own price and decide where your money is going. Beyond Humble and WB Games, Active Minds is the charity of choice for the Lego At The Movies Bundle, which promotes mental health for young adults.

The most affordable way to get all nine games is by spending $10, although you can always spend more to help out Active Minds. The full nine-game bundle is valued at $229, making this an affordable way to add a bunch of popular Lego titles to your ever-growing Steam library. Here’s a closer look at all three tiers available and the games included with your purchase.

Spend $1

Spend $8.38

Spend $10

If you’re looking to pick up the latest Lego game, you’ll find Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga discounted across Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. But if you don’t want to drop $40+ on some Lego action, Humble’s latest bundle is a fantastic option for those looking for some fun, family-friendly cooperative games to play on the couch.