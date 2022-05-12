The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Hulu Members Are Getting 3 Free Months Of PC Game Pass

If you're a Hulu subscriber, be sure to claim your free PC Game Pass code before July 23.

Hulu and Xbox have partnered to provide select Hulu subscribers with three free months of PC Game Pass. The perk is offered as part of the Hulu Friends with Benefits program, which offers various perks throughout the year just for being a member.

To claim your three free months of PC Game Pass, simply head over to Hulu before July 23. As long as you're a Hulu subscriber "in good standing" and a new Xbox Game Pass member, you're eligible for the latest promotion--it doesn't matter if you have an ad-supported or ad-free plan. You can only take advantage of this promotion if you are a Hulu subscriber in the US, though.

Also keep in mind that once the three months end, the service will try to auto-renew at its regular rate--so be sure to cancel unless you want to stick with the service. A PC Game Pass subscription typically runs $10/month, so you're essentially getting a $30 deal just for being a Hulu member.

PC Game Pass shares a lot in common with its more popular sibling, Xbox Game Pass, although its library of games is slightly different. Still, there are dozens of high-profile titles that are more than worth your time. If you're curious about the current library of Game Pass titles, check out our roundup of every game on Xbox and PC Game Pass.

