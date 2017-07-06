Hulu Adds HBO Just In Time For Game Of Thrones Season 7

Streaming giant Hulu announced today that it's added HBO to its lineup. The announcement comes just before one of the network's biggest shows, Game of Thrones, returns for its seventh season on July 16.

HBO is available from today, July 6, and is available as a $15/month add-on for the streaming service's on-demand and live-TV packages.

"With this important new partnership, fans can now watch Game of Thrones live every Sunday, binge watch all six seasons of The Sopranos or catch up on Westworld alongside our live TV, sports, classic TV shows and Hulu originals--all without ever having to leave the Hulu app," Hulu boss Tim Connolly said in a news release (via The Verge).

Hulu is just the latest place where you can watch HBO content. Some of the other destinations include PlayStation Vue, Sling TV, and Apple TV, among others. For

Hulu also announced today that it's adding Cinemax as an optional add-on, priced at $10 per month. Additionally, the company announced that the following live channels will be available over the coming weeks: HBO 2, HBO Family, HBO Latino, HBO Comedy, HBO Signature HD, HBO Zone, MoreMAX HD, ActionMAX HD, ThrillerMAX HD, MovieMAX HD, 5StarMAX HD, and OuterMAX HD.

Hulu's subscription plans start at $8/month (limited commercials), with a $12/month no-commercials option option also available. Additionally, Netflix now offers a live TV package for $40/month.