Huge PC Sale Has Cheap Steam Games, Free Game Giveaways

Summer is always a fantastic time of year for PC games sales--there's not only the annual Steam Summer Sale (which wrapped up on July 8), but also the Epic Games Store Mega Sale and huge summer sales on practically every store that sells PC keys. That includes Green Man Gaming, which is hosting a pretty fantastic sale on a wide range of games right now. The GMG Summer Feast has a very summery theme that'll probably make you crave ice cream when you look at the page, but its deals are even sweeter than the theme.

From now through August 5, GMG has over 3,000 game discounts available, with 50 new "Boosted Deals" every single day with some of the best prices you'll find online. These 72-hour deals are the ones you'll really want to keep an eye on. Most of GMG's deals are redeemable on Steam, though be sure to note the launcher on the listing before adding to your cart. They generally have much better prices than you'll find directly on Steam.

There's a good reason to keep checking the sale over multiple days: In its "Today's Treat" section up top, you'll be able to grab either a free game or discount voucher every single day of the sale. However, checking earlier in the day is advised--for example, today's freebie, Adrift, is already out of stock. These go live at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET each day.

Check out some of the best deals currently available below--all of these are Steam keys you'll receive right away. Prices have been rounded to the nearest dollar.

Now's a good time to pick up some cheap games for your Steam library if you're planning to buy Valve's Steam Deck, a newly announced portable PC that resembles a Nintendo Switch. Preorders for the Steam Deck, which releases in December, open today.