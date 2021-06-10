Huge Nintendo Switch E3 Sale Kicks Off Next Week

Nintendo has announced that its big summer sale, simply called Nintendo Switch Digital Deals, will begin on June 15 at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. It's rare for Nintendo to announce sales ahead of time, so we'd expect this particular promotion to feature some eye-catching discounts. Sadly, Nintendo hasn't offered any additional information about the event or teased any first-party deals.

Last year's big eShop summer sale ran alongside E3, too, and if those deals are any indication, we wouldn't be surprised to see a flurry of deals on Nintendo Switch exclusives. New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, Mario Tennis Aces, and Super Mario Party were all on sale for $42 each. There were also plenty of great indie deals, including discounts on Golf Story, Shovel Knight, Dead Cells, and Cuphead.

The #NintendoSwitch Digital Deals event goes live on Tuesday, 6/15! Stop by Nintendo eShop starting at 10am PT for some big savings on hundreds of games. pic.twitter.com/kKpVR0boyN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 10, 2021

We also wouldn't be surprised to see deals on Switch games at major retailers such as Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and GameStop. The first-party game deals and a bunch of third-party titles were discounted to the same eShop discount prices during last year's sale.

The Nintendo Switch Digital Deals event is just one of many sales coinciding with E3. The Ubisoft Forward sale is live now with deals on Assassin's Creed, Far Cry, Watch Dogs, and more. The PlayStation Store has a pair of sales running right now: Indies and Double Discounts. Meanwhile, the Xbox Store's Deals Unlocked sale launches tomorrow, June 11. You should also check out our Amazon Prime Day hub ahead of Prime Day 2021 (June 21-22), as we've rounded up a wide selection of early deals and info, including the best Nintendo Switch deals so far.