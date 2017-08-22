HP's New Gaming Laptop Will Outperform Most High-End Desktops

HP has announced its new Omen X gaming laptop, which is geared towards enthusiast PC gamers looking for a desktop replacement. What really separates the notebook from others in its class is that it can be equipped with overclockable components, which is something laptops generally shy away from due to their heat and drain on battery life.

At the high-end spectrum, the Omen X can be outfitted with either a 7700HQ CPU or an unlocked 7820K processor coupled with up to 32GB of RAM clocked at 2800MHz. For the graphics card, there are overclockable options for either a GTX 1080 or GTX 1070. In terms of storage, the Omen X can house up to three drives, which scale up to two 1TB NVMe SSDs coupled with a 1TB HDD.

While the Omen X isn’t engineered to be thin and light, HP is using the additional bulk to incorporate numerous fans, multiple heat pipes, and a vapor chamber to keep it cool and quiet.

The gaming laptop also has eight chassis lighting zones and per-key RGB LED lighting. Its mechanical keyboard offers 2.5mm of travel, which will feel most similar to Cherry MX blue switches with their tactile and clicky feel. Users will be able to tweak the lights on the Omen X with HP’s Omen Command Center software. The software will also allow users to overclock the computer within the operating system.

For its display, customers can choose either a 1080p 120Hz panel or a 4K 60Hz screen. Both options will support Nvidia’s G-Sync adaptive refresh rate technology.

HP says that starting models with a GTX 1070 coupled with a 256GB SSD and a 1TB HDD will retail for $1,999. It will go up to $3,699 for the highest-end model, which comes with an overclockable GTX 1080, 4K G-Sync display, overclockable 7820HK CPU, 32GB of RAM, and two 1TB NVMe SSDs coupled with a 1TB HDD.

It’s certainly an expensive machine, but seems to sport mostly everything we recommend in a gaming laptop. You can get your hands on the Omen X when it launches this November.