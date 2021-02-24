HP Purchases HyperX Gaming Brand From Kingston For $425 Million

PC manufacturer HP has completed the purchase of HyperX from Kingston, in a deal worth $425 million.

HyperX has operated as a gaming-focused brand underneath Kingston, producing numerous PC gaming peripherals ranging from headsets to microphones. The brand most notably produced the Cloud range of headsets for PC, which have been lauded for comfort and sound quality across many iterations.

HP, on the other hand, has been struggling to penetrate the peripherals market with its own gaming sub-brand, Omen. Although the name its associated with the company's line of gaming laptops which have sold well, it hasn't had the same effect with its peripheral products when compared to competitors such as Razer, Corsair, Logitech, and more.

Kingston will continue producing other gaming products part of its core business, including DRAM, SSDs, and more. HP will simply take ownership of the peripheral category of the company, likely meaning the end for Omen in this space going forward.

This is the latest in a string of acquisitions around the gaming accessory space. Recently, Corsair completed another purchase as part of its plan to continue growing its streaming-focused sub-brand, Elgato.