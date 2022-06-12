How To Watch Xbox/Bethesda Games Showcase 2022 & Start Time

2022's next major gaming event, the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, is set to take place today, June 12. We're now just minutes away: The livestream starts at 10 AM PT and promises to run for more than an hour and a half, and it should be packed with Xbox Series X|S and PC (and cloud!) games, reveals, trailers, and much more. While very little has been specifically confirmed for the event, and there still haven't been quite as many leaks as past years, we can likely expect a look at games like Starfield, Redfall, and many more. Below, you'll find the full rundown on how to watch the event, its start time, and some idea of what to expect.

The breadth of Xbox's events has expanded since years ago thanks to its acquisition of Bethesda, which brought a bunch of additional developers into the Xbox first-party family. Of course, there could also be showings from third-party companies, as well, with rumors of Hideo Kojima working on a game that will come to Xbox.

When is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place today, Sunday, June 12. It starts at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can see more regional times below.

Xbox/Bethesda start time on Sunday, June 12

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM GMT

2 AM JST (Monday, June 13)

3 AM AEST (Monday, June 13)

How long is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase?

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will run for 1 hour and 35 minutes, according to Microsoft's Aaron Greenberg. For comparison, 2021's Xbox & Bethesda event ran for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

How To Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed in a variety of places, including through the official Xbox pages on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, among others. Microsoft will broadcast the event in more than 30 languages, including ASL. GameSpot will also carry a livestream of the showcase, which you can watch above or on GameSpot's YouTube.

What To Expect At The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include "amazing titles" from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Microsoft's third-party partners around the world, Microsoft said in its announcement. There will also be updates on Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft's efforts in the PC space, the company said.

Microsoft did not provide any specifics regarding games on display at the event, but Bethesda's Starfield is a safe bet--while it has been delayed out of November, it's still one of the biggest first-party games on the horizon. Microsoft also has new Fable and Forza Motorsport games in the works that could be shown off. Forza Horizon 5 DLC recently leaked that we could get a look at, while a port of GoldenEye 007 may also be in the works, according to various reports and an Achievement listing. Something new involving Banjo-Kazooie is rumored, too.

As for Bethesda's non-Starfield offerings, the showcase could bring more news about Redfall and the Indiana Jones games from MachineGames. As always, there will surely be unexpected announcements and new reveals, too.

As noted above, there are rumors of a Kojima game coming to Xbox, with a recent leak pointing to the acclaimed Metal Gear creator working on a horror game called Overdose.

Accessibility

There will be several different accessibility options available during the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. These include "subtitle support and/or audio dubbed translations" in the following languages:

Simplified Chinese

Traditional Chinese

Czech

Danish

Dutch

Finnish

German

Greek

Hebrew

Hindi

Hungarian

Indonesian

Italian

Japanese

Korean

Malay

Norwegian

Persian (Farsi)

Polish

Portuguese

Brazilian Portuguese

Russian

Slovak

Castilian Spanish

Latin American Spanish

Swedish

Thai

Turkish

Ukrainian

Vietnamese

Additionally, the Xbox YouTube channel will have versions with American Sign Language as well as another with audio descriptions. The XboxASL Twitch channel will air the American Sign Language version, as well.