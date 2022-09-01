How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect

Ubisoft's livestream event will reveal what's next for Assassin's Creed and more.

By on

1 Comments

Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 Start Time

Ubisoft's livestream event will be happening Saturday, September 10. There's no word yet on exactly how long the livestream will be, but Ubisoft is promising "exciting news on upcoming games." Below are the official livestream start times:

Click To Unmute
  1. Restart Skull and Bones Gameplay Reveal Livestream (Ubisoft Forward 2022)
  2. Free PS Plus Games For September 2022 | GameSpot News
  3. The Last Of Us PS5 vs PS3
  4. Flintlock Preview
  5. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet Introducing Grafaiai Trailer
  6. Pokemon Scarlet & Pokemon Violet | Grafaiai Makes It Mark Trailer
  7. New PS5 Model Spotted In Australia | GameSpot News
  8. The Last Of Us PS5 - Is It Worth It?
  9. Razer Kishi V2 iOS Release Announcement Trailer
  10. No Man’s Sky - Pre-Order Trailer - Nintendo Switch
  11. Sam & Max Save the World/Beyond Time and Space - Remastered Announce Trailers
  12. Pre-Patch Trailer | Wrath of the Lich King Classic | World of Warcraft

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

The chat has begun! Join the chat

Now Playing: Skull and Bones Gameplay Reveal Livestream (Ubisoft Forward 2022)

  • 12 PM PT
  • 3 PM ET
  • 7 PM BST
  • 8 PM CEST

Where To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022

The livestream will be broadcast on Ubisoft's official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as its official website, and will support multiple languages. Various streamers will also be co-streaming the event, with streamers pre-approved by Ubisoft allowed to enable Twitch drops for their communities.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 Games And What To Expect

Having been silent for most of the summer, there should be plenty of new announcements. At the top of the list will be learning more about Assassin's Creed Mirage, the first new entry in the long-running series since 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's been rumored that Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the original Assassin's Creed, so that could potentially show up as well. Since Skull & Bones is the main Ubisoft title slated to arrive before the end of the year, expect to learn more about the company's pirate simulator ahead of its November 8 release. Another already announced title fans are desperate to learn more about is XDefiant, and considering there's been little new information about the shooter since it was announced in July 2021, it's likely to make an appearance during the livestream.

Ubisoft also has a number of high-profile licensed games it's working on, including the recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an open world Star Wars game. It's a safe bet to expect information on what's next for Ubisoft's various live service titles as well, including Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, Roller Champions, and more. No doubt there will be some surprises as well, so be sure to tune in to the actual event to learn more.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Skull and Bones
Assassin's Creed Mirage
Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege
Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
XDefiant
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Nintendo Switch
PC
Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)