How To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022: Start Times And What To Expect

Forgoing a livestream event during the typical E3-timeframe, Ubisoft will instead reveal what's next for the company at an upcoming event on September 10. There is certainly plenty for the company to talk about, with Ubisoft's long-delayed pirate game Skull & Bones slated for a November release and the recent announcement of Assassin's Creed Mirage. Here's what you need to know about the event.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 Start Time

Ubisoft's livestream event will be happening Saturday, September 10. There's no word yet on exactly how long the livestream will be, but Ubisoft is promising "exciting news on upcoming games." Below are the official livestream start times:

12 PM PT

3 PM ET

7 PM BST

8 PM CEST

Where To Watch Ubisoft Forward 2022

The livestream will be broadcast on Ubisoft's official YouTube and Twitch channels, as well as its official website, and will support multiple languages. Various streamers will also be co-streaming the event, with streamers pre-approved by Ubisoft allowed to enable Twitch drops for their communities.

Ubisoft Forward 2022 Games And What To Expect

Having been silent for most of the summer, there should be plenty of new announcements. At the top of the list will be learning more about Assassin's Creed Mirage, the first new entry in the long-running series since 2020's Assassin's Creed Valhalla. It's been rumored that Ubisoft is also working on a remake of the original Assassin's Creed, so that could potentially show up as well. Since Skull & Bones is the main Ubisoft title slated to arrive before the end of the year, expect to learn more about the company's pirate simulator ahead of its November 8 release. Another already announced title fans are desperate to learn more about is XDefiant, and considering there's been little new information about the shooter since it was announced in July 2021, it's likely to make an appearance during the livestream.

Ubisoft also has a number of high-profile licensed games it's working on, including the recently delayed Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and an open world Star Wars game. It's a safe bet to expect information on what's next for Ubisoft's various live service titles as well, including Rainbow Six Siege, For Honor, Roller Champions, and more. No doubt there will be some surprises as well, so be sure to tune in to the actual event to learn more.