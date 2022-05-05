How To Watch The Xbox & Bethesda Summer Games Showcase And What To Expect

While E3 2022 is canceled, there are a handful of big-time gaming events coming up this summer, one of which is the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase. While the event is still some time off, it's never too early to get ready, and here in this post we're rounding up how to watch the showcase and what to expect.

For anyone catching up, Microsoft owns Bethesda following its purchase of the gaming giant in 2020, and that's why the companies are hosting their showcase together in this manner.

When Is The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase takes place Sunday, June 12. It begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can see more regional times below.

Sunday, June 12

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM GMT

2 AM JST (Monday, June 13)

3 AM AEST (Monday, June 13)

How Long Is The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

Microsoft has not yet officially announced how long the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, but marketing boss Aaron Greenberg said on Twitter that it should be in the area of 90 minutes. "We don't have a final show run time yet. But yes typically we end up close to that 90 mins mark," Greenberg said.

For comparison, 2021's Xbox & Bethesda event ran for 1 hour and 25 minutes.

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase is slated for June 12

How To Watch Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be streamed in a variety of places, including through the official Xbox pages on YouTube, Twitch, and TikTok, among others. Microsoft will broadcast the event in more than 30 languages, including ASL. GameSpot will also carry a livestream of the showcase.

What To Expect At The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase

The Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will include "amazing titles" from Xbox Game Studios, Bethesda, and Microsoft's third-party partners around the world, Microsoft said in its announcement. There will also be updates on Xbox Game Pass and Microsoft's efforts in the PC space, the company said.

Microsoft did not provide any specifics regarding games on display at the event, but Bethesda's Starfield is a safe bet--it launches on November 11, 2022 and could be one of this year's biggest games. Microsoft also has new Fable and Forza Motorsport games in the works that could be shown off. As for Bethesda, the showcase could bring more news about Redfall and the Indiana Jones games from MachineGames. As always, there will surely be unexpected announcements and new reveals, too.