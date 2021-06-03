How To Watch The Square Enix E3 2021 Press Conference With New Eidos Game Reveal

Final Fantasy publisher Square Enix is hosting a press conference at E3 2021, and now the company has revealed more details, including when it's taking place and how to watch. The event, which is called Square Enix Presents, is coming June 13, and in this post you can find out everything you need to know about how to watch and what to expect.

How To Watch Square Enix Presents 2021

The Square Enix Presents broadcast takes place on Sunday, June 13, beginning at 12:15 PM PT / 3:15 PM ET. That's just a couple hours after the Microsoft/Bethesda E3 event.

You can watch Square Enix Presents live on Square Enix's own Twitch and YouTube channels. The event is part of E3 2021, so you can watch through the show's co-streaming partners, too, including here on GameSpot.

Square Enix Presents 2021 Start Time

12:15 PM PT

2:15 PM CT

3:15 PM ET

8:15 PM BST

What To Expect

The Square Enix Presents event is about 40 minutes long and will have multiple announcements. Perhaps the most notable of these is the announcement of a new game from Eidos Montreal, the studio that most recently made Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

There are rumors swirling that Square Enix will announce a Guardians of the Galaxy game at E3 2021, but so far, these rumors are unconfirmed and nothing has connected Eidos Montreal to the game at this point.

Square Enix will also provide an "exciting update" on Babylon's Fall, the long-in-development and mysterious new project from PlatinumGames. Additionally, the showcase will have new details on the Black Panther - War for Wakanda expansion for Marvel's Avengers, along with other updates on future in-game events for the title.

On top of that, Square Enix Presents will offer a "deep dive" on Life is Strange: True Colors, along with a first look at the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection.

Leaks have suggested that Square Enix is also working on a Final Fantasy spin-off game called Final Fantasy Origin from developer Team Ninja that could be announced at E3.

E3 2021 officially runs June 12-15, and you can check out GameSpot's E3 2021 schedule to find out everything you need to know about the conferences and what to expect.