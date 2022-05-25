How To Watch The Skulls Showcase 2022

Warhammer games for the Warhammer games throne!

By on

Comments

Fans of Warhammer games can tune in next week for a fresh livestream showing off new games set in that grimdark universe. The Skulls Showcase is back, and will broadcast world premieres, exclusive first looks, and other announcements from June 1-8.

Last year was the first instance of the Warhammer-centric event, and this year's livestream features regular Warhammer developer partners Focus Interactive, Frontier Foundry, Fatshark, Sega, and Creative Assembly rolling out game reveals.

When Is The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 takes place on June 1 and continues through to June 8. Day one begins at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET, and you can see more regional times below.

  • 10 AM PT
  • 12 PM CT
  • 1 PM ET
  • 5 PM GMT
  • 2 AM JST (Thursday, June 2)
  • 3 AM AEST (Thursday, June 2)

How To Watch The Skulls Showcase 2022

The Skulls Showcase 2022 will be streamed on the Warhammer Twitch channel.

What To Expect At The Summer Game Fest Live 2022

Updates on Vermintide 2, Darktide, Battlesector, and several other games in development are also likely to be seen. The voice of Warhammer: Space Marine 2’s Captain Titus, Clive Standen, will be joining the event as well, so expect something regarding that sequel.

For more on gaming events kicking off next month, you can check out GameSpot's Not-E3 2022 schedule to see when you can tune in for this year's Wholesome Direct, Summer Games Fest, and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase.

