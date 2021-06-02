How To Watch The Razer E3 2021 Keynote

Gaming hardware brand Razer will host its very first E3 keynote this year, as part of the all-virtual E3 2021. The company has confirmed a time and date for the 50 minute keynote, right in the middle of the four-day event--here's how you can watch it for yourself, along with what we know about what the company might unveil during the presentation.

Razer E3 Keynote Stream Start Time

The Razer E3 Keynote will take place on June 14 at 3 PM PT / 6 PM EDT. The keynote will feature Razer CEO, Min-Liang Tan, while Razer's homepage for the event promises "an ultimate line-up not to be missed." The keynote is set to go for 50 minutes, with a RazerStore Live stream beginning straight after the presentation.

3 PM PDT

5 PM CDT

6 PM EDT

11 PM BST

How To Watch Razer E3 Keynote

The Razer keynote will be streamed live on Razer's Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch on the day. You can also watch the presentation live directly on Razer's E3 homepage.

A new RazerStore Live event will be streamed directly after the E3 keynote, giving more of an in-depth look at the products revealed during the presentation, as well as hosting a number of giveaways for fans who watch along. The RazerStore Live stream can be found on the same platforms as the keynote--Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Razer's website.

What To Expect

Razer hasn't said much about what it's going to reveal at E3 this year, so it's tough to predict what might come up during the keynote. In fact, Razor is asking fans to speculate what might be revealed as part of a competition on their homepage, with entrants in the running to win a brand-new Orochi V2 gaming mouse.

With Razer's CEO taking the stage at one of the world's biggest gaming events, it's likely we're in for some major announcements. Fans have speculated that we might see more of the Project Hazel smart face mask, for instance, alongside more traditional gaming hardware and peripherals.

For everything else going on at E3 2021, check out our guide to the event's confirmed participants and schedule.