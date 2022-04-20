How To Watch The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase
The Oculus... sorry, Meta Quest Showcase will feature game announcements and VR news.
Meta Quest remains a very popular VR platform, and despite dropping the Oculus name, it continues to receive new high-profile games, exclusives, and ports of traditional console and PC games. We'll hear a whole lot more about Meta Quest's future at today's Meta Quest Gaming Showcase, and you can watch the whole thing right here to see updates on your favorite games and brand-new reveals.
How to watch the Meta Quest Gaming Showcase
The Meta Quest Gaming Showcase will be available to stream on a variety of platforms, including the usual suspects like Twitch, YouTube, and Facebook. Because this is a VR event, you can also watch it in the Horizon Venues app, and we've embedded the stream right on this page to make it even easier for you.
Start times
The stream kicks off at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET. More time zones are listed below:
- 10 AM PT
- 1 PM ET
- 12 PM CT
- 6 PM BST
Like last year's event, which was called Oculus Gaming Showcase. Meta says to expect "new game announcements, gameplay first-looks, updates on games coming in the new year, and a whole lot of surprises." If you haven't used your headset in a while, there should be plenty of reasons to pick it back up.
