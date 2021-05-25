How To Watch The Horizon: Forbidden West State Of Play On May 27

Sony is featuring one of its next big games, Horizon: Forbidden West, during its next State of Play this week. The showcase comes ahead of E3, Ubisoft Forward, and Summer Game Fest in June. The event is coming up, so we're rounding up all the key details to know before it begins on May 27.

How To Watch

The event begins with a pre-show that starts at 9 AM PT / 12 PM ET, before the main show itself begins five hours later after at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET. You can watch the event live on Twitch or YouTube, so you can tune in right here on GameSpot when it begins.

Pre-Show

9 AM PT

12 PM ET

5 PM BST

6 PM CEST

2 AM AEST (May 28)

Horizon Forbidden West Gameplay Reveal

2 PM PT

5 PM ET

10 PM BST

11 PM CEST

7 AM AEST (May 28)

What To Expect

The event promises 14 minutes of new gameplay footage for Forbidden West, which is due out this year. According to a post on the PlayStation Blog, the event will deliver new footage of Aloy in the sequel, and the gameplay that you'll see was captured on PlayStation 5. That's notable because Forbidden West will also be playable on PS4.

The entire segment is 20 minutes long, so it seems there will be about six minutes of presumably commentary from the developers, though we don't know for sure.

"This reveal has been a true team effort and we're very excited to show you what we have in store," game director Mathijs de Jonge said. "Whether you've been with us and Aloy since Horizon Zero Dawn or are only just getting to know this incredible world, we want to share this huge milestone with you and cannot wait to see your favorite moments and reactions."

Horizon: Zero Dawn released in February 2017, with an expansion called The Frozen Wilds debuting in November of that year. Sony expanded the game even more in August 2020 when the company released it on PC.

Forbidden West takes protagonist Aloy to the western coast of post-apocalyptic America, where she will face new threats and make new allies. The Guerrilla-developed sequel is one of the last Sony exclusives announced that will be on both PS5 and PS4.

Forbidden West is apparently scheduled to release in 2021, but Sony has yet to announce a specific release date.