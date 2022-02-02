How To Watch The Gran Turismo State Of Play

After years of development, Gran Turismo 7 is finally ready to take off from the starting grid next month. Sony and developer Polyphony Digital have only released a handful of glimpses at the game over the course of its lengthy development cycle, but tonight's State of Play livestream looks set to provide the most detailed look at the game so far.

If you're curious to see what's under the hood of Sony's next big console-exclusive game, here's how and when you can watch the Gran Turismo 7 State of Play event.

How To Watch The Gran Turismo 7 State Of Play

The broadcast will air on the official Sony YouTube and Twitch channels.

Start Time

The showcase begins at 2 PM PT / 5 PM ET / 10 PM GMT / 9 AM AEDT.

What To Expect

Sony confirmed that the presentation will run for 30 minutes and will be solely focused on Gran Turismo 7. Other than that tidbit, the company has remained tight-lipped on what will be shown off. It's likely that the event will have plenty of gameplay to show off, details on how the game will handle on both PlayStation consoles, and a closer look at how the DualSense controller will be used to create the sensation of an authentic driving experience as Gran Turismo 7's March 4 release date draws closer.

With over 400 cars in its digital garage, you can probably expect at least a few of those obscenely-expensive vehicles to take to the track and show off the game's focus on realistic driving. For more ideas on the tone of the presentation, you can also check out recent trailers for Gran Turismo 7, such as the growth of car culture, Daytona International Speedway showcase, and haptic feedback teaser.

For more details, you can check out our Gran Turismo 7 hub.