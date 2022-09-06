How To Watch The First-Ever GameSpot Swipe Mobile Showcase And What To Expect

We're just two days away from Swipe, GameSpot's first-ever mobile games showcase, which takes place on September 8. You can expect a ton of announcements and looks at newly revealed games for iOS and Android devices here on GameSpot, or you can watch along on YouTube, Twitch, and other platforms. We'll be featuring everything from Call of Duty to Lord of the Rings to what's next from Netflix and more.

GameSpot Swipe start time and how to watch

GameSpot Swipe will begin at 10 AM PT on Thursday, September 8. You can expect it to run for about an hour, and you can watch it right here in this story or on GameSpot's YouTube or Twitch channels. We'll have comprehensive coverage of all the announcements here on GameSpot as well, so if you aren't able to watch as it airs, stay tuned to GameSpot to read about all of the exciting news and happenings--but you'll want to tune in, as we've got a great show planned with host Greg Miller of Kinda Funny and cohosts Tamoor Hussain and Kurt Indovina.

Here's when it all starts:

10 AM PT

12 PM CT

1 PM ET

6 PM BST

3 AM AET (September 9)

What to expect from GameSpot Swipe

We're looking to pack a lot in for Swipe, and we're excited to tease some of what you can expect. We'll be revealing the winner of our ongoing reader poll to determine the best mobile game of all time. And although we've previously mentioned some of the developers and publishers who will be getting the spotlight, we can now reveal a number of games that will be included. You can look forward to exciting news from the Call of Duty team, plus updates on NBA 2K Mobile, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, PUBG Mobile, Tower of Fantasy, Iron Marines Invasion, Dead Cells, Streets of Rage 4, Lucky Luna, Desta, The Division Resurgence, Rainbow Six Mobile, Railbound, and more.

That's just some of what we have in store for the show, so be sure to join us on Thursday for Swipe. It's going to be a great time.