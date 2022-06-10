How To Watch The Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast And What To Expect

Did you have your fill of video game-based livestreams yet? Square Enix hopes you've left some room for dessert, announcing a Final Fantasy VII 25th anniversary broadcast for June 16. The 10-minute livestream has "packed in lots of information" for FFVII fans to enjoy, but feel free to provide your own party hats and cake to mark the occasion.

Join us next week for around 10 minutes to celebrate 25 years of @FinalFantasy VII: https://t.co/y074ldZMhg

Co-stream the broadcast and share your reactions with #FFVII25th. Please be excited. pic.twitter.com/DskOd2CxQj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) June 10, 2022

When is the Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast?

The Final Fantasy 7 anniversary broadcast has been confirmed for a June 16 premiere. It will begin at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, with other regional start times listed below:

Thursday, June 16

3 PM PT

5 PM CT

6 PM ET

11 PM GMT

7 AM JST (Friday, June 17)

8 AM AEST (Friday, June 17)

How long is the Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast?

Square Enix has confirmed via Twitter that the showcase will run for approximately 10 minutes.

How to watch Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast

The Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast will be broadcast on Square Enix's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Viewers have also been encouraged to co-stream the event using the hashtag #FFVII25th.

What to expect at the Final Fantasy 7 Anniversary Broadcast

With a runtime of 10 minutes, whatever information on new games Square Enix provides will likely be limited. However, there are a few titles that will likely be mentioned, including mobile battle royale Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier and the upcoming episodic title Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis.

The highest-profile game, however, is Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, which has not seen an update since it was teased at the end of June 2021's Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade. If Square Enix was going to provide an update on Part 2 this summer, a presentation like this would be the time to do so.

However, it's also possible that this is simply a celebration of Final Fantasy VII's 25th anniversary and no news will be shared at all--despite what the social media posts say--so keep expectations in check.