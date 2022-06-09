How To Watch The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase

Though the primary event is over, Summer Game Fest continues over the next week and that includes newly announced the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase. As the name suggests, the focus of this stream will be on PC games coming to the storefront this year and in the future.

When is the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase?

The Epic Games Store Summer Showcase premieres on June 10, at 11 AM PT / 2 PM ET, with other regional times listed below.

Epic Games Store Showcase start times on Friday, June 10

11 AM PT

1 PM CT

2 PM ET

7 PM GMT

3 AM JST (Saturday, June 11)

4 AM AEST (Saturday, June 11)

How long is the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase?

Promotional materials included no details related to the length of the showcase.

How to watch Epic Games Store Summer Showcase

The showcase will be broadcasted on the Summer Game Fest Twitch and YouTube channels, as well as on the Epic Games Twitch channel. You may also be able find community streamers offering their own commentary for the showcase.

What to Expect at the Epic Games Store Summer Showcase

The brief announcement video shown at Summer Game Fest Live showed footage of Saints Row and Rocket League. Two Epic Store PC exclusives were shown at Summer Games Fest Live: Witchfire and Goat Simulator 3. It's possible those games will receive more attention at the showcase. Otherwise, there have been scant details as to what might be shown. New titles exclusive to the storefront or updates on big games like Fortnite could be presented, but any further details are purely speculative.