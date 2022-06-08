How To Watch The Capcom Showcase And What To Expect

As if the "hey, let's reveal some video game news" idea wasn't popular enough among game companies, Capcom has decided it too wants to drop some new updates during Not E3 2022 via the Capcom Showcase on June 13.

With Resident Evil 4 Remake, Resident Evil Village VR, and Street Fighter 6 all appearing in PlayStation's State of Play on June 2, one might think Capcom had already shown its hand, but the publisher apparently has plenty more where that came from.

When is the Capcom Showcase?

The Capcom Showcase has been confirmed for a June 13 premiere. It will begin at 3 PM PT / 6 PM ET, with other regional start times listed below:

Monday, June 13

3 PM PT

5 PM CT

6 PM ET

11 PM GMT

7 AM JST (Tuesday, June 14)

8 AM AEST (Tuesday, June 14)

How long is the Capcom Showcase?

Capcom has confirmed via Twitter that the showcase will run for approximately 35 minutes.

How to watch Capcom Showcase

The Capcom Showcase will be broadcast on Capcom's official Twitch and YouTube channels. Multiple co-streamers and community creators will also be featuring the showcase, while select outlets will be airing it in multiple languages. The list of outlets and supported languages is below:

English GameSpot (scroll up!) Easy Allies IGN Game Informer MinnMax Kinda Funny Fanbyte



Spanish 3D Juegos Extraordinerd Tierragamer



Brazilian Portuguese IGN Brasil The Enemy Voxel MaxMRM



What to expect at the Capcom Showcase

Capcom has more games in development than many realize, with at least nine announced titles that have not yet been released. Two of those nine games have been confirmed for the showcase--Resident Evil 4 Remake and Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak--while the other seven have not been mentioned. Those seven games include the following:

Capcom Fighting Collection (June 24, 2022)

Capcom Arcade 2nd Stadium (2022)

Resident Evil Re:Verse (2022)

Exoprimal (2023)

Pragmata (2023)

Street Fighter 6 (2023)

Resident Evil Village VR (TBA)

There is always the chance of a surprise reveal of a brand-new game as well, but the only way to find is to tune in to the show.